Seahawks add depth at quarterback by signing Austin Davis

Kaepernick drew rave reviews from the Seahawks, but ultimately head coach Pete Carroll chose to go elsewhere as he saw Kaep as a “starter in this league”, as he described last week.

His addition gives Seattle four quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps and Davis. Seattle brass evidently saw enough. That’s why Kaepernick appeared to be a good choice.

Carroll said he didn’t know if Kaepernick’s decision to not stand for the national anthem last season in protest of racial inequality has hurt his ability to find a job.

While Seattle has seemed the most logical destination – from its style of offence to the outspokenness of its locker room – Kaepernick won’t be signing with the Seahawks at this time. And now that the Seahawks have decided not to sign Kaepernick because, basically, he’s a starter in this league and they have a starter, it’s fair to once again ask the question of whether the Seahawks ever were actually interested in employing him.

Kaepernick’s rating previous year was 90.7, his best since 2013 when he led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game which he famously lost in Seattle.

Coincidentally, Broncos vice president for football operations John Elway reportedly had designs on acquiring Kaepernick as recently as last April, according to John Clayton. Too much time and too many teams have passed to pretend this is all a football-related situation, as the Seahawks’ signing of Davis hammered home.

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday that they have signed a backup quarterback, and his name is not Colin Kaepernick.

David Wetzel, of Myrtle Beach Online, complained, “NFL teams collectively are wrong for allowing this guy to linger in free agency”. He threw for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on a 63.4 completion percentage.

The signing is notable, as last week, Kaepernick had his first, and to date, only free-agency meeting with the Seahawks. Nonetheless, players like Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson still stand up for their colleague. It takes years and years to develop these guys, and he’s in Year 2, so I expect him to continue to get better.

His success was short lived, and after failing to make the playoffs in 2014 Kaepernick would go on to lose the starting job to Blaine Gabbert in 2015. “We’re not putting him ahead of schedule”. I think it was very productive for us to get to know him better…

And they are doing it with Austin Davis competing with Boykin behind Wilson.