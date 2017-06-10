Sean Spicer: Donald Trump’s Tweets “Considered Official Statements By POTUS”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has declared all of President Donald Trump’s tweets are “official statements by the President of the United States”. What if Trump’s Twitter account is hacked or compromised.

And he denied that he asked Comey for his loyalty, though he added: “There would be nothing wrong if I did say it”. This is especially the case now that we know that Comey had informed the president on multiple occasions that he was not a subject of the inquiry, that Comey, while disturbed by his encounters with Trump, did not see them as warranting his resignation, and that no one other than Trump ever told him to drop the Flynn inquiry.

“One hundred percent”, Trump said when asked about his willingness to deliver sworn testimony.

He later said reporters were “going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer”.

“The president is the president of the United States, so they are considered official statements by the president of the United States”, he said in response to a reporter’s question.

“No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker”, Trump said during a Rose Garden news conference, knocking Comey for disseminating the content of a memo he kept on a dinner he had with the President. Spicer appeared to think the answer was obvious.

The White House just said it wants the Justice Department to “seek much tougher version” of a travel ban, despite the fact a “tougher version” got struck down by the courts, too.

Trump was publicly silent while Comey testified on Thursday, but tweeted an accusation Friday that Comey – whom Trump fired in May – lied under oath.

The department later appointed Robert S. Mueller III, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, as special counsel.

He continued: “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C”.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication”, Trump wrote, suggesting that Comey had committed perjury. Is “covfefe” now official White House policy? He painted Trump as a chief executive dismissive of the FBI’s independence and made clear that he interpreted Trump’s request to end an investigation into Flynn, his former national security adviser, as an order coming from the president.

In other words: Duh, we should pay attention to Trump’s tweets. WIRED magazine today reports “the Knight First Amendment Institute, an offshoot of the larger Knight Foundation that focuses on protecting First Amendment rights in the digital age, argued that when Trump blocks people on Twitter, he’s violating their right to free speech”.

Kasowitz also asserted that Trump never directed Comey “in form or substance” to stop the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials, and he said Comey’s testimony confirmed that Trump “was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference” in the 2016 election.