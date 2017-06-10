Security Dominates Election Campaign After London Attack

Police have said Redouane was not known to security services.

But British police have said Zaghba was “not a police or MI5 subject of interest”.

The mayor of Valsamoggia, a town near Bologna, said that Youssef Zaghba, 22, was the son of an Italian mother and a Moroccan father who had separated, and was registered as an Italian living overseas. He was reportedly a member of the radical Islamist group al-Muhajiroun and had even appeared in a documentary called, “The Jihadis Next Door“.

Three assailants were shot dead by police on Saturday as they carried out a stabbing spree in London’s Borough Market, a warren of bars and restaurants, after mowing down pedestrians as they drove a van across London Bridge.

The Saturday attack was claimed by ISIS and follows the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena by Salman Abedi that killed 22 people.

Butt and Rachid Redouane were named on Monday (June 5) as two of the men responsible, and on Tuesday (June 6) the third man was named as Youssef Zaghba, an Italian of Moroccan origin. The attackers were killed in a hail of 46 bullets fired by eight police officers.

James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, and Alexandre Pigeard, 27, have already been named among the dead. The 48 injured included people from Britain, France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

A nationwide minute of silence was held at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) to honour all the victims.

On Tuesday night, a man’s body was recovered from the Thames River, which runs under London Bridge, Metropolitan Police said.

“We would like to thank our friends and family who are helping us through this very hard time”. “He would always bring his kid out into the lobby”, said Chigbo.

Police have arrested at least 14 people in connection to the attack, though most have been released without charge. They returned to Ireland in 2016 before leaving again last October.