Valeria Khadija Collina, an Italian who converted to Islam, spoke with Italy’s L’Espresso news magazine about her 22-year-old son Youssef Zaghba who was one of the attackers in the June 3 terror attacks on London Bridge.

Butt and his two accomplices Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba died in a hail of police bullets after killing eight people during their murderous spree in the capital on Saturday.

Zaghba, Pakistan-born British citizen Butt and Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, launched a rampage around London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

They were among seven people killed – 48 were also injured – before the three attackers were shot dead by police.

Zaghba had been detained in March 2016 at Marconi Airport in the northern Italian city of Bologna when about to board a flight to Istanbul, according to Ansa. The Italian authorities are saying that their work did not stop here though, with Corriere Della Sera reporting that they tipped off the British about the possible risk posed by Zaghba, who subsequently travelled to London to work in a Pakistani restaurant.

Prosecutors in Italy say there was not enough evidence to arrest or charge the 22-year-old when he was intercepted at Bologna airport. Zaghba’s Italian citizenship prevented such an expulsion, Italian daily La Repubblica said. Two people near his home in London have claimed to have reported him for hanging around a local park attempting to convert young boys to extremist interpretations of Islam.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by officers from the Territorial Support Group, entered the address in Ilford at around 1.30am”. The 22-year-old Zaghba is the third suspect in the London attack, United Kingdom officials confirmed Tuesday.

London police have said 12 other people from the Barking neighborhood held since the attack have been freed.

The mother of one of the attackers, who carried out London Bridge terror attacks last week, has blamed the Internet and his United Kingdom friends for her son’s radicalisation.

He added that Khurram was himself responsible if he was involved in any terrorist incident, and my family and I should not be linked with the attack.

May’s comments came ahead of Thursday’s general election, with the campaign dominated by security issues.

Butt, who reportedly went by the name Abu Zaitun, was known to neighbours by the nickname “Abs/z” and was a llegedly an associate of radical hate preacher Anjem Choudary. The second man, Rachid Redouane, had not aroused any suspicions.

Neighbours described Butt as an avid weightlifter and Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer service before leaving last October.

Outrage is already growing in Britain over the revelation that one of the other London attackers was a known extremist who had slipped through the net.

He also pledged to hire more police officers, following a drop in 20,000 officers between 2009 and 2016, or around 14 percent, according to the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank. Due to her cuts to the police force, some are even calling for Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation.