Sen. McCain: Diamondbacks to blame for confusing questions to Comey

That’s the case today for Arizona senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, whose meandering questioning of former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey-including apparently nonsensical digressions about the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal-provoked a lot of raised eyebrows during this morning’s highly publicized hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“What on Earth Was John McCain Asking James Comey?” read a headline in the magazine Foreign Policy.

In a subsequent statement, McCain blamed confusion on the comments he made at Thursday’s Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing, which caused an instant commotion on Twitter, on – wait for it – staying up too late watching the Arizona Diamondbacks play baseball.

The Republican questioned Comey during Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, focussing on the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian interference during the 2016 election.

“You’re gonna have to help me out here”, McCain said. “We’re not – at least when I left, when I was sacked on May the 9th, it was still an open active investigation to understand the Russian efforts and whether any Americans worked with them”. “So you reached a conclusion in the case of Mr. Comey – President Comey. case of President Trump“.

“At one point the attorney general directed me not to call it an investigation but instead to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me”, Mr Comey told senators. “And again, you look back in hindsight, and you think should I have resisted harder”, he explained.

McCain (R-Ariz.) argued Comey has a “double standard” for publicly announcing Hillary Clinton was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing for her email server investigation, whereas President Trump has not been publicly vindicated by him.

Despite a possible conflict of interest for then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who he said requested that the probe be referred to as a “matter” and met with former President Bill Clinton on a tarmac, Comey contended that moving ahead with special counsel would have been unfair given the FBI’s findings. “Does John McCain even know what’s going on?”

Comey: “With respect to – I’m a little confused”. This investigation was underway, still going when I was sacked, so it’s nowhere near in the same place.

“What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice”, his statement said.

At one point in his lengthy inquiry, McCain seemed to suggest that Clinton may have colluded with Russian Federation to sabotage her own campaign.

McCain was the last senator to question Comey during the almost three-hour hearing and his line of inquiry left many observers scratching their heads.