Senate Republicans claim progress on health care legislation

Trump’s own shifting policy positions have left Ryan and McConnell struggling to lead restive Republicans in a coherent strategy. While they didn’t get the bill passed then, they didn’t move on either.

Democrats say bills aimed at stabilizing the private insurance market and bringing down the cost of medicine are just two examples of areas where Republicans may get Democratic cooperation.

Looming in the background while the House works on these other measures are a number of upcoming fiscal deadlines, including the need to deal with the debt limit by late summer or early fall and to fund the government past September 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Questions swirl nearly daily with developments on Capitol Hill, and more are expected this week when fired FBI Director James B. Comey testifies publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said legislative leaders are still aiming to adopt a budget before the fiscal year ends June 30. “I think that’s a bigger issue”.

But Majority Leader Dick Hinch says the decision came down to who has the most experience on budget matters. He said he wants the budget to be publicly available before a special session “so folks can go through the document”. The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the House bill can advance under the strict rules of reconciliation, a legislative vehicle that enable Republicans to pass health care with 51 votes instead of 60 but also mandates that the legislation must save money.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), a physician and member of the GOP leadership team, confirmed that tweaks were being made to the House repeal bill’s phase-out of Medicaid expansion to make it more of a “glide path”.

Some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, who based his failed presidential campaign in part on a call for repeal.

President Donald Trump is meeting congressional leaders on Tuesday to push for efforts to overhaul the US healthcare and tax systems, as investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign weigh on his administration.

But others say a more open process, including one that didn’t rely on a procedural maneuver that will allow simple majority passage without any need to build bipartisan consensus with Democratic votes, would have been more productive.

“I think all those of us who’ve made it very clear we’re not going to be voting for the budget are not invited”, said Rep. Jim McConnell, R-Swanzey.

During their lunch Tuesday, Republicans were presented with a PowerPoint and a menu of options to overhaul Obamacare.

“We don’t even know!”

There has been little progress on healthcare since the House passed its bill.

As more concessions are added in the Senate that are likely to bring moderate Republican lawmakers back on board with the replacement effort in the upper chamber, the more conservative members in the House may line up against the new version. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) hopes for a slower rollback of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. It is considered among the largest entitlement program cuts in a generation. A sticking point remains how to unwind the Medicaid expansion in Obama’s law, since some states expanded Medicaid and some did not, and there are Republican senators representing states that did both. Many states also rely on Medicaid for treatment in the opioid crisis. In addition, the current plan is to have the bill deal exclusively with budgetary matters so it can pass the Senate with a simple majority and avoid a filibuster, which limits the scope of what it can address. On the same day, the insurance giant Anthem announced it would stop offering policies in the OH marketplace under Obamacare.

Republican senators appear to be aware of the potential problems.

Others are eager to move past health care as well.

A number of Senate Republicans have expressed doubt in the last week about whether the Senate can pass health-care legislation this year, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.