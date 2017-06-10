Senator curses in speech to show frustration with Washington

Gillibrand was addressing the Personal Democracy Forum in New York City when she used the colorful language, first in relation to President Trump.

“Has he kept his promises? No…” She also cussed several times in her book “Off the Sidelines”, developing an interesting reputation for blunt, fiery language that is certainly appealing to a younger generation who appreciates a bit of edge. She said earlier this year that running for president in 2020 is not in her plans.

“Has he kept any of these promises?”

Gillibrand has been known to cuss before and recently said something similar in an interview with NY magazine.

“If we are not helping people, we should go the f– home”, Gillibrand said. Kamala Harris, the newest Democratic member of the upper chamber of Congress. Gillibrand’s fucking fantastic speech (below)!

As Gizmodo writer Hamilton Nolan pointed out, “It’s encouraging to hear more Democrats say ‘fuck‘”.

And then she presaged Friday’s remarks while paying a compliment to GOP senator Susan Collins of Maine.

She also used the word “bitching” later during her NYU appearance. They may have found one in New York’s junior United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, though she will have to tone down her cursing before heading to Iowa.