‘Sensex among best performing indices globally during May’

A late burst of buying lifted the Sensex by 49 points to close at 31,262.06 on the day marking high volatility but it was not enough to stop the bourses from recording their first fall in five weeks.

In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty declined by 24.55 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 9,622.70.

The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28 per cent.

“Major Asian markets have ended on a positive note barring the Nikkei and Jakarta indices”.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said: “With RBI decision past, markets looked to have retracted into a shell, awaiting further sparks”. The IT sub-index of NSE fell almost 1.2 per cent.

Besides, the depreciating rupee against the United States dollar also added to the dampened sentiment.

“The interest of foreign investors can be gauged from higher level of foreign direct investment”.

Benchmark sensitive index Sensex was among the top performing indices globally during May, and this momentum is expected to continue in the next two- three years, says a report. The headline index, which opened at 31,196 against the previous close of 31,213, hit an intraday high and low of 31,289 and 31,087, respectively.

On the other hand, the S&P BSE healthcare index surged by 228.55 points, the metal index rose by 80.55 points, and the finance index was up by 15 points. While returns for BSE Sensex stood at 3.9 per cent, for BSE mid-cap it was at (-) 1.1 and for BSE small cap it was (-) 1.8 per cent.

Infosys Ltd ended down 0.8 percent, after falling as much as 3.5 percent earlier, despite the company denying a Times of India report that said the IT bellwether’s promoters were looking to sell their entire stake.