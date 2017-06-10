Sessions offered in recent months to resign as attorney general

White House officials have not responded to requests for comment.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer similarly refused to say whether Sessions had Trump’s confidence, an ominous sign in light of reports that Trump is still fuming at Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

That Trump ranks Sessions taking himself out of the direct line of fire as one of his “top disappointments” is yet more evidence that Trump isn’t any better at weighing his real issues than he is at anything else.

“I wish him luck”, Mr Trump said of Mr Comey, as he met with Republicans.

Sessions’s allies say the president has no real grounds for firing him and warn that doing so would create a bigger headache for the White House by putting Rosenstein in charge of Justice.

Mr Comey’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee is set to grip Washington, as he is likely to be asked about his private discussions with Mr Trump regarding the investigation and his campaign, and the former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Conway dodged a question about whether the President had confidence in Sessions at an event hosted by the online news service Axios on Wednesday.

“He has confidence in the people who work for him”. He has confidence in his Cabinet.

“I would be disappointed but I’d be more surprised”, Inhofe said of the likelihood of Sessions stepping down.

Trump also ignored multiple shouted questions from reporters on the topic on Wednesday. Yet, less than a month after taking office as Attorney-General, Mr Sessions found himself at the centre of controversy following reports that he had failed to disclose during his confirmation hearings two conversations he had a year ago with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Though the Department of Justice would later categorize the meetings as routine, given Sessions’ responsibilities as a senator, the encounters would play a role in Sessions’ recusal as attorney general from all investigations related to Russian interference in the presidential election.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse President Trump and is ideologically in line with the populist message on which Trump campaigned. And Sessions’ own team has become a part of Trump’s inner circle: former Sessions chief of staff Rick Dearborn is now Trump’s deputy chief of staff, and former Sessions spokesman Stephen Miller has evolved into a highly influential figure as Trump’s policy director and speechwriter.