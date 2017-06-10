Share Rating Recap: Ford Motor Company (F)

The stock declined 1.39% or $0.15 reaching $10.62 on the news.

In related news, Director Jane L. Mendillo purchased 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. It worsened, as 77 investors sold F shares while 407 reduced holdings. Foster And Motley invested 0.45% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

In the past 5 years, the stock showed growth of 2.7% per annum. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors Company by 26,374.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 13,741 shares. NB CA raised its position in General Motors Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. The institutional investor owned 612,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 587,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 118,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in General Motors Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. GM shares traded on Tuesday at $34.25 a share, about 16% lower than when Barra became CEO, despite robust profits and a series of moves to sell or shut down money losing operations. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.784 and a beta of 1.02. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) distance from 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) is 9.26%.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. Traders purchased 29,769 call options on the stock.

Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has 0.23% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 75.38M shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.88 billion market cap company. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. Hinrichs Joseph R sold $555,475 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 5. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.54 EPS for the current year. Moreover, Hirtle Callaghan And Lc has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 29 shares.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

While looking the figure depicted by the Price to Earning we can suggest that the shares of General Motors Company (GM) are overvalued.

04/06/2017 – General Motors Company had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15 target in Friday, February 3 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 24. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.60 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). As per Wednesday, September 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $635,402.67. The insider now directly owns 80,379 shares worth $2,767,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

In other Ford Motor Company news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.40.

Since January 4, 2017, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $1.52 million activity. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. A stock rating will generally tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company.

“It gives me more resolve to make sure we work harder, work faster, and continue to put great cars, trucks and crossovers on the road”, she told reporters before the vote.