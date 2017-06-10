Sharing power, Southgate gives Kane captaincy against Scots

Can England beat Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday?

England visit Hampden today defending an eight-year undefeated record in qualifiers since they lost in Ukraine.

Injuries mean Kane has not played for England since the 1-0 win in Slovakia last September that was to prove the one and only game of Sam Allardyce’s ill-fated reign as manager.

However, Gordon does not think the feeling around the game matches previous encounters with the likes of France and Italy, when he and his team-mates went in as major underdogs.

“That weapon that Scotland had years ago, when get into them was well and truly used, it’s not useable now because you have to think your way through games, (make) interceptions, be fearless on the ball”.

“There is nothing there that’s different from the last one”. One of the top goalscorers in England and probably one of the best of his type of forwards, where he can hold the ball up, and he’s also good in the air, he chases people down and scores goals.

“We have several, more than several, players, a team, who aren’t where they want to be individually but have got great potential and we are starting to tap in to that”, he said.

Their World Cup qualification hopes still look bleak and a loss to England would leave them 10 points adrift of the only automatic route to Russian Federation with only four games remaining. The Scots really need to win this game to get their campaign back on track but Southgate has got his team playing well – and the gulf in quality between the two sides was on show when Scotland travelled to Wembley back in November 2016. It should have been more comfortable towards the end. What we have in our group is enthusiasm, fitness, determination, so we must use that. Martin’s late goal against Slovenia in March kept alive faint hopes of Scotland featuring in next summer’s World Cup. “We have real assets in our team and real assets as a group”. “We are confident in ourselves that we can go out there and do ourselves justice and take something from the game”.

The 34-year-old was asked by a visiting reporter whether the world’s oldest worldwide fixture is still as special.

“I wasn’t pleased with the challenge”, said Gordon.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan says the days when getting physical against old rivals England was a worthwhile strategy are over and his side must "think" their way to victory.

“It’s huge. The build-up to it has been excellent, everybody is in a great place so it’s all set up now”.

“We thought we were meeting up here but all of a sudden we were going down there and doing that”. But it’s something I have got to get used to.

“We’ll have to play at our very best, at the top of our capabilities”, he added.

“We had a few big chances and on another day if we had taken them it could have been a different story”.