Sharing Wi-Fi password just got easier with iOS 11

The functionality was first spotted on an iPhone 6S Plus running iOS 11 Beta 1 and is reportedly available as part of the newly announced file-management app, Files. The iPad-centric features were long overdue and this iOS update will make use of all the hardware improvements that Apple brought to the iPad Pro range at the WWDC.

The App Store redesign is included in iOS 11, a beta of which can now be downloaded by members of Apple’s developer program.

At Apple’s WorldWide Developer Conference, Apple launches HomePod- a smart home speaker. Apple promises that iOS 11 will make your “iPad experience even more powerful and personal”. This has been a much needed feature by many, as the volume indicator often jarred the experience of a user, especially while watching videos. “We should not lose sight of the fact that drivers using the iPhone are involved in thousands of crashes”, Feldman told the Huffington Post. With this spring cleaning, Apple forces the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and iPad 4 to stay under iOS 10. Now while driving your iPhone will automatically turn on auto mode. “When you are driving you don’t need to be responding to these kind of messages“.

If you have one of the older iPhone models, you’ll either have to live with the bugs and glitches, or update to a newer version of the iPhone that benefits from the safety and software updates. But how will the new iOS 11 be like?

IOS 11 has brought along a host of new features, some targeted to exclusively elevate iPad experience, and some focused on improving both – the iPhone and iPad. The store will also highlight new and popular apps and games in a new Today tab.

Transferring money was never easy but thanks to Apple Pay, you can send money from the Messages apps. This means that whenever you switch between your iPad or iPhone, your Siri, iMessages and photos data will sync across all devices.