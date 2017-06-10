Sharp pulls into tie for 2nd round lead at Cambridge

Henderson, one of the longest hitters on tour, was crushing the ball off the tee during Thursday’s opening round but struggled with the putter.

She was one of three players lying one shot adrift of the leaders, along with Hyo Joo Kim and Laura Escallon.

Sharp managed to recover nicely from an early double bogey – and a lingering headache (she had to call in for some ibuprofen from the gallery) – with six birdies and an eagle on the day. “I had quite a few family and friends that came to watch for even the 7:30 a.m. tee time, so that was kind of cool”. Just got the nervous energy out.

She said she knew she was having a good round, but didn’t know how good. This week has been different.

Sharp called a penalty on herself on the par-5 3rd, which led to the double bogey. “Instead of being close to the cut line, I’m in the top 10 or the final groups”. One player told me her game “seems to have taken a step backwards”. “I think that’s where I learned the importance of time management and to still give myself enough time for rest and practice and to make sure I can perform to the best of my abilities”. “I think she’s got a lot of resources to rely on: past memories and good play”.

“I’m really happy about what I did today”, said Feng.

“I’m playing very well so far”, Thompson said.

Thompson, who is looking to become the first two-time victor on the LPGA Tour in 2017, said Whistle Bear suits her game. Germany’s Caroline Masson is back to defend her title on the par-72, 6,613-yard course.

Canadian women’s team coach Tristan Mullally said when a player comes off a strong season, it’s important to try to maintain focus on personal performance rather than the leaderboard.

Play continues through Sunday at the US$1.7-million tournament.

Perrine Delacour of France, American Lindy Duncan and South Korea’s In Gee Chun were tied in fourth place while China’s Shanshan Feng, Bronte Law of England and Minjee Lee of Australia were two strokes off the pace. She eclipsed the old record shot in 2015, a 63, by Cheyenne Woods, Cristie Kerr and P.K. Kongkraphan. Her card included three birdies and a par … Henderson won her first major title previous year and reached No. 2 in the world rankings, but she has just two top-10 finishes this season. But Sharp said hers was likely caused by dehydration.

Delacour reached all 18 greens in regulation and needed just 27 putts. “Then today I had really good putting”.

She picked up five of her seven birdies on the back nine, including four in a row from the 11th through 14th.

“I didn’t look at the score at all”, she said. “I made a few birdies early on the back. I wasn’t too concerned with it”.

She’ll try to leave them with a memorable finish here this week, one that would go a long way not only for the fans, but for the golfer who is hungry to get back on track where she was a year ago.

“That was a tricky pin position, maybe a little borderline”. I hit what I thought was a pretty good putt and it touched the hole and went about 15 feet. She missed both. It was more of the same at holes No. 7 and 8, a longish par-4 and a par-3, respectively. “So, two bad breaks, but a really good round”.

Other than Sharp, Brittany Marchand (who plays on the Symetra Tour full-time) and Brooke Henderson were the other Canadians to make the cut.