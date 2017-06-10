She Prodded Her Boyfriend to Kill Himself. He Did

20-year-old Michelle Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

In court Tuesday, Bristol County prosecutor Maryclare Flynn called them boyfriend and girlfriend, which seems belied by the fact that Roy and Carter ever only saw each other two or three times after they first met.

Once he was gone, Carter told her friends that she was the reason behind Roy’s death and mourned it. “Stop ignoring the question”, added the prosecutor, reading from one of Ms Carter’s alleged text messages. I was talking to him while he killed himself. For instance, an ongoing case regarding the suicide of an 18-year-old in MA has raised a series of new questions about the implications of assisting someone to commit suicide through text messages. Another said, “All you have to do is turn on the generator and you will be free and happy“.

“It was his choice”, Cataldo said of Roy.

Judge Lawrence Moniz will now decide her guilt or innocence after analyzing the evidence – which exclusively comprise of dozens upon dozens of messages the two shared, where she allegedly mocked him when he tried to back out of killing himself.

The defense team argues that Roy’s death was a “tragic suicide”, not a homicide. “From at least July 6th through July 12th, 2014, Carter assisted Conrad’s suicide by counseling him to overcome his doubts, devising a plan to run a combustion engine within his truck in order to poison him with carbon monoxide, and by directing him to go back in his truck after he exited it, when he became frightened the plan was working”.

“He told me he was going to do it soon and stuff, because every night when he said he was going to do it, he didn’t”, Ms Carter allegedly wrote to an acquaintance after Mr Roy took his own life. “She put him in the auto that night”.

If convicted on the charge, Carter could face up to 20 years in prison. She waived her right to a jury trial on Monday, leaving a judge to hear her testimony and issue the verdict.

Roy killed himself on July 12, 2014 when he was forced to do so by Carter.

The 18-year-old who had long battled depression and suicidal thoughts succumbed to carbon monoxide.

When Roy suggested they should be like Romeo and Juliet, the lovers who killed themselves in the Shakespeare play, Carter said she didn’t want them to die, Cataldo said.

An acquaintance of the Plainville woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend’s suicide said that woman admitted his death was her fault-and that she could have prevented it. “You’re ready. You just need to do it”, officials said.

Ms Carter is being tried in a juvenile court.

Legal experts are watching the trial closely because it could set a legal precedent on whether it is a crime to tell someone to commit suicide.

Lynn Roy said Carter reached out to her multiple times after her son’s death but never mentioned anything about his suicide plans. Her trial was delayed earlier this year at the request of the defense.