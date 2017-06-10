Shock election may delay Brexit talks, soften tone

The outcome was a significant political embarrassment for May, who called for an early election in April based on polls that showed the Conservatives would increase their majority and give her more clout in hard talks with the European Union on terms for exiting the political and economic alliance.

Ultimately, as researchers at Barclays point out, it too early to say whether the outcome of the election would alter the probability of a hard versus a soft Brexit. Is it possible that, having modelled the various permutations, his view is that the best Brexit for the United Kingdom is a softer Brexit, leaving the United Kingdom within the single market?

May reflects on losses suffered by her Conservative Party in Parliament. “What we need to avoid is any hasty decisions”, he said.

German Chancellor Angela “Merkel will notice that, [French President Emmanuel] Macron will notice that”. As she assembles a Cabinet, a leading lawmaker said there’s no organized effort yet to oust her. This should make the divorce negotiations less acrimonious though it will probably take some time for this to become clear.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that “negotiations should start when U.K.is ready”.

“In our position that’d be a minority government and the way that would operate is we’d put forward our own Queen’s Speech and our own Budget as well, and then would expect other parties to vote for it”.

The opposition Labour Party has performed better than polls indicated but no party will be having the majority.

Some were already speculating on a second election.

Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said May should step down, and that he wanted to form a minority government. She has worked in the finance ministry and most recently as a member of the cabinet, heading up the global development department.

Natural bedfellows in a Conservative-led coalition, perhaps, but with their staunch commitment to an open border with neighboring southern Ireland, they could yet prove a decisive and outsized force in Brexit negotiations – and by virtue, the success or failure of the Conservative Party’s key manifesto pledge.

Sterling plunged against the dollar and the euro on Friday as the election result created even more uncertainty over the whole Brexit process.

“Article 50 has been triggered and we were on our way”. “Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy”.

‘The timetable, whatever happens here, is likely to get pushed back’. And I will now forma government.

May, who took over after last year’s Brexit referendum, began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29, promising to take Britain out of the single market and cut immigration. “And I think she came across in the campaign as not only as wooden and robotic but actually pretty insincere”.

Britain went to the polls yesterday in a snap election that will apparently result in the Conservatives losing their majority, and no ultimate victor. “A vote for one to go and the other to be revisited”.

Sir Keir, who would take control of Brexit negotiations if Labour can seize power, nearly doubled his majority in his London constituency to more than 30,000.

Preliminary results indicate she will instead face a far tougher balancing act between europhiles and eurosceptics within her own party.

Theresa May has said she will form an administration to govern Britain for the next five years, despite disastrous results in a snap election which left her short of the MPs she needs to command an overall majority in the House of Commons.