Shock UK exit poll suggests Britain’s May fails to win majority

“It is exactly the opposite of why she held the election and she then has to go and negotiate Brexit in that weakened position”.

Earlier in the night, Corbyn said his campaign had upended the country’s political landscape.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain’s election, according to an exit poll on Thursday, a shock result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.

“If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne told ITV.

Former Labour MP and Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls warned the exit poll could signal a second election.

The BBC/Sky/ITV poll suggested the Conservatives would fall 12 seats short of the 326 they need for an absolute majority in the Commons.

Putting aside any demands for May to stand down, the party with the largest number of seats must reach out to other parties to strike a deal to share power.

This exit poll result is not what either parties were predicting privately – this would be another political surprise – the public again defying the expectations of both the main sides.

The night was marked by a collapse in Ukip support and a rash of high-profile losses for the SNP, as British politics returned to a two-party system on the greatest scale since the 1970s.

“UKIP voters wanted Brexit but they also want change”, Farage said.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and her London-based deputy Angus Robertson argue that Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in the European Union previous year, should not be bound by May’s plan to withdraw from the European Union single market, and have the right to hold an independence referendum at the end of the Brexit process.

That result would confound those who said the opposition Labour Party’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

With more than two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appeared to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330, while the Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229.

‘But equally it’s quite hard looking at those numbers to see how Labour could put together a coalition so it’s on a real knife edge, and I think over the next few hours it’s going to make a huge difference just a few. seats because by my reckoning both parties have got coalitions which just fall short of an overall majority’.

But in United Kingdom elections this result does not automatically trigger another election.

Among other Tories Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, is often mentioned as a future leader, although she is in the pro-EU wing of the party and could push for a softer Brexit.

He later added: “She called the election to strengthen her hand, there will be two questions Conservative MPs are considering right now”.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: “Theresa May’s authority has been undermined by this election”. The Conservatives were the largest party but the sitting Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, stayed in Downing Street while backroom negotiations got under way over the Saturday and Sunday following polling day on the Thursday.

Some banks have said a high-spending Labour government could spur economic growth and cause the Bank of England to raise interest rates more quickly.

“Even if she manages to get just enough seats it will be seen as a failure and she may indeed be under pressure to resign as leader quite quickly”. “She is going to be in a bad place after this”. And that could open the door for Boris Johnson to take her spot. He failed, leaving Mr Wilson to form a government but without a majority.

A hung parliament could play in Labour’s favour even if it won less seats than the Conservatives because it is politically closer to smaller rivals on several issues.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”.