According to a news release, Democratic Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 559, “which expands strategies and mechanisms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide in alignment with the principles and goals adopted in the Paris agreement“.

The president said the 195-nation climate agreement, which was negotiated under Obama and ratified into global law last November, would hurt the USA economy and American sovereignty, despite opposition from members of Congress and key players in his own administration. “We are committed to ensuring that we will do our best to address the issue related to climate change and global warming”, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had said, hours after the U.S. had announced its withdrawal.

NY and California are the only states in the country’s top 10 list of carbon emitters to sign pledges.

“To lose coral reefs is to fundamentally undermine the health of a very large proportion of the human race”, said Ruth Gates, director of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology.

Just days before North Korea fired land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, Pyongyang slammed President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, calling Trump’s move a “shortsighted and silly decision”. Since Mr. Trump’s announcement, California’s government has reached an agreement with China to cooperate on clean energy development and “climate-positive” trade and investment opportunities. Leaving the accord cuts short job growth from the expanding renewable energy industry. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks.

Ige also signed a bill Tuesday to reduce carbon emissions in the agriculture sector.

As a poorer country, North Korea has an interest in maintaining compliance with the United Nation’s climate conventions to stave off starvation, drought, sea level rise and extreme weather.

Data from the International Renewable Energy Agency, cited in the report, showed that jobs within the USA solar sector have grown by 60% in the three years to 2015.

“Climate change is real, regardless of what others may say”, said the governor at the closing ceremony. “It’s embarrassing that we’re one of three countries not in the agreement and I think it’s great that some states and cities are stepping up”. The Center for Science and Environment (CSE) in New Delhi has said that the battle was already uphill and that with United States pulling out, the implications for the planet could be deadly.

Since Thursday, commitments from cities, universities and businesses were happening so fast that organizers had to set up a website where they could sign up automatically, Perciasepe said.