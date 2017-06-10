Shots fired at protest kill 5 farmers in central India

The farmer movement in Madhya Pradesh moved into high political gear on Thursday as Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders were arrested by the police for violating section 144, said additional director general of police V Madhu Kumar.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has announced certain sops to calm frayed nerves, including a settlement scheme for cultivators who had defaulted on repayment of loans.

BJP leader and former minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that Congress needs to be blamed as they are grabbing focus in this violence.

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi was detained on Thursday at the Neemuch border while he was travelling to violence-hit Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, to meet the families of labourers killed in police firing during their protest.

Rahul told newspersons that Modi could waive loans worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the rich but not for farmers. “He can only give bullets to them”, he said.

MP State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh, who had asked farmers to ignore microfinance loan repayments if they can’t afford few months ago, is now facing their new demand for a better Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. It turned into a rally of sorts with Rahul Gandhi leading from the front.

If the Congress leader tries to enter the district, he will be detained, the SP said. That is where Mr Gandhi got off the bike and started a brisk walk, ring-fenced by the elite Special Protection Group, with Congress workers shouting slogans.

Angry farmers ransacked and set ablaze a police outpost after the firing as the administration clamped curfew on Pipalia town, the epicenter of violence, rushed extra forces and withdrew internet services to tamp down on social media rumors fanning violence.

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as well as Sharad Yadav were also stopped from meeting the families of the dead farmers.

“The cost of farm produce has also gone up considerably due to two reasons – shortage of electricity to farmers and black marketing of manure”, the official said. “We have come to talk to the farmers”.

Those protesting felt betrayed by the BJP government which had promised certain benefits to farmers during the 2014 national election, said Gaur.

But Mr Singh said Mr Gandhi doesn’t need to visit the city.

It has also accused the BJP dispensations of allegedly being callous and apathetic towards farmers reeling under distress and crisis in various parts of the country.

There were almost 2,000 people and nearly 150 vehicles with Gandhi, sources at the police control room said.