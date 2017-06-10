Sia aims to raise HIV awareness with ‘Free Me’

Sia has teamed up with Hollywood powerhouses Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore to release her new song “Free Me“. As usual, she excels visually.

Julianne Moore narrates “Free Me“, explaining at its start that Saldana’s character is an expectant mother with HIV “taking hold in her body, attacking her immune system”.

Sia doesn’t appear in the video, but she sings lyrics including, “Free me/Free me/From this pain I’ve been running from/I’m exhausted and I’m free falling/Free me/Free me/From this shame I’ve been running from/I’m lost and I am calling you”. After a consultation with a doctor, Saldana is guided through the steps by a helper and eventually Saldana is able to burst out on her own over Sia’s voice cracking as she shouts “Free me!“.

The emotional song is in support of the #endHIV campaign and in collaboration with Abzyme Research Foundation, AceShowbiz said.

Sia’s new “Free Me” video concludes with a sobering statistic: HIV is the number one killer of women of reproductive age around the world. The funds will help advance a potential vaccine that will cure HIV/AIDS to human trials.