Sinn Fein maintains abstentionist stance as DUP puts out feelers to Tories

The polling stations have closed and counting has begun for the 18 Northern Ireland parliamentary constituencies in the United Kingdom general election.

The Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein made significant gains as the Ulster Unionists and SDLP were wiped off the Westminster map.

Despite only having 18 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, the results from Northern Ireland are looking increasingly likely to significantly influence efforts to form a new government.

The biggest shock of the night came in Londonderry where Sinn Fein captured the SDLP citadel of Foyle, the seat of former leader John Hume.

Sinn Fein has also enjoyed an increased mandate, winning seven seats, while Independent MP Lady Sylvia Hermon was also returned – albeit with a significantly smaller majority.

As to what the DUP might press for under direct rule, he said important issues for the party include Brexit, maintaining the Union, and countering the terrorist threat.

Ms Foster said: “We’ll wait to hear what the results actually are, but we are very pleased with the way in which people have reacted to the positive message of the campaign”. While Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance all called for some form of special designated European Union status for the North after the United Kingdom exits, the Democratic Unionists and Ulster Unionists oppose anything that differentiates the North from Great Britain.

The shock emergence of a “hung parliament” in the United Kingdom has dominated headlines today, with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party gaining more than 30 seats, at the expense of the Tories and the Scottish National Party (SNP).

“While we weren’t elected, I look forward to representing the people as Assembly member in the constituency”.

Mr Adams also said he could not see Prime Minister Theresa May surviving in her post.

He credited Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with fighting a good campaign despite “media bias”.

SF President Gerry Adams confirmed early in the night that they will continue their policy of abstention and they will not be taking their seats at Westminster.

“I don’t know how Theresa May can survive this, that’s a matter for her party, of course”, he said.