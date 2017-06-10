Siri enters the living room as Apple debuts HomePod speaker

With HomePod, only after “Hey Siri” is recognised locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the United States market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

Without any unexpected delays, the HomePod will hit the market by December. Apple’s smart speaker also features a six-microphone array, so it should pick up your voice anywhere in the room.

Exterior-wise, the Homepod looks much slicker and modern compared to the Echo and Home.

Introducing a speaker would serve two main purposes: providing a hub to automate appliances and lights via Apple’s HomeKit system, and establishing a bulwark inside the home to lock customers more tightly into Apple’s network of services.

Like the Echo and Home, the Homepod has a voice-command system.

That means Alexa can be used to control a lot of smart home gadgets already and can also offer up the kinds of features we need when cooking, cleaning or slumming around the home.

Apple is taking on Google Home and the Amazon Echo with its Siri sporting HomePod smart speaker, revealed at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017. It’ll also be able to control other smart home devices and be a musicologist, as Phil Schiller, Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing, puts it. Sadly, HomePod doesn’t appear to be much of a virtual assistant or a super speaker.

The fight is on, and the battleground is your living room.

“Apple being very clever by launching its Siri speaker as a music speaker that’s smart, because Siri isn’t great”, said Tom Warren from the technology news site The Verge. Here are three reasons I think HomePod is dead on arrival. This is Apple’s first shot at a device that could potentially manage your home and embed itself into your life in a way your smartphone can’t – and in that respect – it underwhelms.

The Google Home speaker can work with Google’s Chromecast devices, so you can multi-room control sound through TVs or speakers plugged into those devices.

An internet-connected speaker called HomePod is coming in December for about $350. The A8 chip inside the smart speaker conducts automatic EQ and the tweeters beamform to provide echo cancellation. That’s one hell of an ecosystem to birth from thin air. In fact, Google seems to have the edge here given that it has several services of its own that can enhance the speaker’s functionality.

The new driving mode silences notifications, turns the phone’s display off, and can automatically reply to messages to warn friends that you are driving. The most interesting announcement at the event was the launch of the Apple HomePod – Cupertino’s attempt to recreate the humble speaker in much the same way that Steve Jobs iPod and iPhone. The latest version of Apple’s computing software platform will be known High Sierra. The company trying to make up ground on its competitors. Plus, Google has been fighting hard to lock up the No. 2 spot in the market. The iPhone maker has finally jumped into two of the hottest tech trends of the last two years-augmented reality and voice-activated speakers, with a promise to dominate these markets pioneered by its rivals.