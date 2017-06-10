Smarter Siri, More Updates Arriving with iOS 11

According to reports, the upcoming iOS update includes a new Wi-Fi-sharing feature that should save you from digging behind your couch to find out what the password on your router actually is, The Verge says.

If the iPhone is connected to a auto via Bluetooth or a cable, or if the vehicle is moving, the “Do Not Disturb” feature can automatically mute notifications like text messages and news updates.

A developer beta version of iOS 11 was released yesterday.

Apple appears to be solving this problem in iOS 11. “Reinstalling the app will place your data if the app is still available in the App Store”.

iOS 11 will deliver “the biggest AR platform in the world”, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said Monday in a statement.

Apple has been making devices with 64-bit processors rather than 32-bit processors since 2013, when it introduced them with the iPhone 5S and the iPad Air. When the iPhone is brought closer to the connected iPad (without even touching it), a prompt will indicate on the iPad that an iPhone wants to connect to the WiFi network.

Developer Chengyin Liu noticed the latest addition while using the Uber app.

The new OS gives iPads a redesigned dock at the bottom of the screen that acts more like the dock on an iMac.

Meanwhile, the iOS 11 update will improve digital assistant Siri’s voice and language capabilities with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Siri will also use upgraded on-device learning to take user experiences on one app to other apps.

The iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using other apps while behind the wheel.

When Apple released iOS 10.1 in October 2016, users trying to open a 32-bit app on an updated device would receive a warning message telling them that it may slow down their iPhone.