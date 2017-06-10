Smith, Machado HRs get Orioles started in 3-2 win over Bosox

Rodriguez slipped off the mound during the latter stage of his warmup for Thursday night’s start against the Baltimore Orioles. In his season debut, Price gave up two hits and three runs through five innings while walking two and striking out four.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: the Red Sox have an injury to a starting pitcher. “I went down. Nothing insane”, he said.

“I was glad I was able to take that step”, Tillman said.

Porcello went 22-4 a year ago but this season has allowed at least eight hits in seven of 12 starts – including each of the last five.

“I just tried to be too quick, tried to put a flawless throw, and I messed it up”, Pena said. “I know we checked with him when he came in, checked with him in between every single inning, wasn’t complaining of anything and we continued on”. Fortunately, Price didn’t spiral from there and got outs in the next three at bats to get out of the inning. The Red Sox left-hander didn’t have his dominant stuff, but pitched well enough to earn the win, thanks to Benintendi and the Red Sox’s offense.

Jackie Bradley Jr. provided a 2-0 lead with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the first inning. The Red Sox won with plenty of room to spare, with much of that coming as a result of Benintendi’s contributions.In the finale, just Schoop and Machado had more than one hit, while the team stranded six runners. Though there is no specific timetable for his return, the Orioles have already mapped out his rehabilitation schedule, making sure he pitches in minor league games close to Camden Yards.

But it was Benintendi who tied the game with a solo home run in the third inning, snapping an 80-at-bat homer drought.

While it’s far from clear at this point how long Rodriguez will be out, the absence means the Boston rotation will again be without a key member for at least some time.

Tillman falls to 1-3 in 2017, allowing six hits and five runs, three of which were earned, in six innings. Hanley Ramirez broke out of a 1-for-16 slump with a two-run blast and RBI double in Saturday’s 5-2 win for Boston – his first blast in 12 games. “We’re playing better”, Miami manager Don Mattingly said. Pedroia (left wrist sprain) appears to be on the mend. Chicago (25-27) are riding a season-worst six-game losing streak and are in danger of dropping their seventh with John Lackey (4-5, 5.18 ERA) on the mound against Cardinals (26-25) right-hander Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.93 ERA).

“Sure”, Miley said when asked if his team gets especially amped against divisional rivals. Boston INF Josh Rutledge was available after being scratched the previous night because of dehydration.