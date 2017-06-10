SNP losses mean independence vote ‘unlikely’ says Scottish Grocers Federation

Media captionRuth Davidson said: “It was one [LGBTI rights] that I wanted categoric assurance from the PM, and I received”.

Mr Swinney spoke after a dramatic election night which saw the SNP lose seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Her party remains the biggest one north of the border.

It is thought Mrs May will seek some kind of informal arrangement with the DUP that could see it “lend” its support to the Tories on a vote-by-vote basis, known as “confidence and supply”. “Theresa May’s gamble has backfired and with a hung Parliament it will be even more important now to find solutions that take us forward, ensuring Scotland’s voice is fully heard at Westminster”.

“We saw that and we felt that”.

“This morning, we have heard SNP figures acknowledge that the referendum demands were behind its bad result”.

‘Even with all the seats that the SNP retained, they lost a lot of the voter in retaining them-I mean they retained one seat by two votes and another by 21 votes’.

Speaking of a “historic night”, the leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party Ruth Davidson told the BBC that plans for a second independence vote were now “dead”.

The Scottish First Minister acknowledged the looming prospect of another vote on independence was “undoubtedly” a factor in the party’s dismal showing, but also warned against “rushing to overly simplistic judgements”.

“Now, we have to wait and see how things shake out”.

Sturgeon said she would now seek an alliance with like-minded parties to try to keep the Conservatives out of government and to keep both Scotland and the United Kingdom within the single European market as part of the Brexit talks.

“However, we had bitterly disappointing losses and my heartfelt thanks go to all of our brilliant candidates who were not re-elected”.

In ousting Mr Salmond the Tories took the fourth safest seat in the country, Banff and Buchan.

Tory Colin Clark, who defeated Mr Salmond in Gordon, said in his victory speech: “The silent majority have spoken”.

“We stand ready to play our part in that alliance”.

The Conservatives won 13 seats in Scotland, helping to prop up the party nationally after it lost a string of seats throughout England.

The SNP suffered losses to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats, winning just under 37% of votes and 35 MPs in the House of Commons.

Ruth Wishart in The Guardian agrees with the First Minister’s assessment, saying the result was more “generally attributed to the Corbyn factor rather than Scottish leader Kezia Dugdale, who opposed his election”.

But Ms Davidson, who led the Scottish Tories to their best result since 1983, said that was “not enough” and demanded Ms Sturgeon immediately dump a plan she said had turned out to be “a massive political miscalculation”.

“We will work with others if it is at all possible to keep the Tories out of government”, Sturgeon said.

The Scottish Conservative result matched the highest expectations of some of their most optimistic members during the campaign, but the scale of the vote swing towards them throughout Scotland was remarkable.

In a curious reversal of 2015, when the SNP took 40 Scottish seats including those of former cabinet ministers, name recognition appeared to have little bearing on constituency results.

Nicola Sturgeon, right, and Angus Robertson.

With the Tories having lost their majority in the Commons, the First Minister continued: “UK-wide, we will seek to work with others to halt hard Brexit and bring an end to austerity, where business as usual can not be an option”.