SNP manifesto sets out ‘triple lock’ for second referendum

The SNP’s manifesto was launched by First Minister of Scotland and party leader Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

When Sturgeon announced her intention to hold another vote on independence at the beginning of March, the first minister specifically laid out a plan to hold the vote between the autumn of 2018 and the spring of 2019.

“The SNP will continue to seek devolution of immigration powers so that Scotland can have an immigration policy that works for our economy and society”, it pledges, echoing English MPs led by Labour’s Chuka Umunna who want left-wing strongholds to be able to set their own immigration policies.

A majority of Scottish voters (62 percent) opted to remain in the EU in last summer’s referendum, which began the end of the U.K.’s membership in the union after 44 years.

Asked why the SNP had not chosen to raise the Scottish rate of income tax despite having the powers to do so he said: “The Scottish Government has already outlined its decision this year and going forward on taxes”.

Sturgeon said that if the SNP held on to a majority of Scottish seats that would make it “democratically unsustainable” for a Conservative government at Westminster to block Scottish demands for a referendum.

“What I’m saying is what we’re going to do at Westminster if we’re elected and we’re going to vote to end austerity”.

Nicola Sturgeon called for another IndyRef in the SNP manifesto, published today. She has simultaneously described the UK Labour leader as weak on issues such as Brexit, while agreeing to a progressive alliance on pensions and pay.

“If that changes then of course we will have to consider our timing in light of that”, she said.

“The key point of principle for me is clarity of the process to enable people to make a genuinely informed choice”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “The SNP must think we are stupid”.

Last week Ms Dugdale said that Labour could give voters a cast iron guarantee that the party would oppose another independence vote. “At every election they pretend they are fighting for the greater good but all they ever fight for is independence”. “Nobody believes Nicola Sturgeon when she claims to have had a sudden conversion just a few days out from the General Election”.

AN SNP victory in the general election in Scotland would complete a “triple lock” for a second independence referendum, according to the party’s manifesto. In a pointed remark about the National Health Service, she said her lawmakers would support raising per-capita spending in England by 7 percent to the level in Scotland.