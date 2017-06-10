Social media reacts to United Kingdom election results

She went on to say the new partners will work together to “fulfill the promise of Brexit“.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years”, she said. “Over the next five years build a country in which no one and no community is left behind, a country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared across this United Kingdom”. “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”.

With most of the vote accounted for, analysts predict that with 318 seats, May’s Conservatives will fall about eight seats short of the 326 needed for an outright majority in the U.K.’s 650-seat House of Commons.

After an initial statement outside No 10 which made no reference to reverses suffered by the Tories, Mrs May told reporters she was sorry for those candidates who bore the brunt of Labour’s surge.

“But she now has to turn her focus immediately back to the Brexit negotiations while presiding over an angry and restive party and with serious doubts as to whether she will lead the party into the next election, whenever it takes place”, he said. He is also lobbying against “undue restrictions on free movement of people, which we know will damage the capacity of the creative industries to deliver”.

More than anything else, what must worry Theresa May is the impending negotiations with the European Union for an honourable and potentially not too damaging an exit from its membership.

But pressure is growing on May to step aside herself, or to sack her two key advisers, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, to whom many in the party attribute the car-crash campaign performance. Though the electorate appears to still favor some form of Brexit, the results of Thursday’s vote ultimately undermine May as she prepares to take on hardened European Union negotiators in Brussels.

“Theresa may or may not be the prime minister”.

“That’s why at this critical time for our country, it’s important to form a Government in the national interest”. The Conservatives could be forced to compromise to win DUP backing.

“If there is a message from tonight’s result, it is this: The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”. “That’s what we have seen tonight”.

That means Britain now has a hung parliament, in which no single party has an absolute majority.