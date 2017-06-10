SoftBank to buy robot maker Boston Dynamics

“We share SoftBank’s belief that advances in technology should be for the benefit of humanity”, Boston Dynamics chief executive Marc Raibert said in the release.

After buying robot-maker Boston Dynamics from Google’s Alphabet, Japan-based Softbank saw its shares increase to their highest in almost two decades, according to BBC News. The two firms now under SoftBank are Boston Dynamics, the brains behind Big Dog and the walking humanoid robots ATLAS and Handle, and bipedal robot maker Schaft – they’re so secretive even accessing their website is hard.

According to the LA Times, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) remains committed to pursuing robotic technology.

It is also interested in research on helping robots learn from what they “experience”, Alphabet said in a statement.

The deal aligns with SoftBank’s devotion to paradigm-shifting technologies and its aim to revolutionise the next wave of smart robotics.

Schaft, meanwhile, was founded in the JSK Robotics Laboratory at the University of Tokyo but has remained largely secretive since 2012, with its website offering up an error message. Various companies, including automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., have developed entertainment robots, created to do nothing more than keep people company.

Son drew attention for hobnobbing with U.S. President Donald Trump late past year and promising to create jobs and invest in the U.S.

“Our mission is to push the boundaries of what advanced robots can do and to create useful applications in a smarter and more connected world, and we look forward to working with SoftBank as a team”.