Some Republican Lawmakers Urge Trump Not to Reverse Cuba Opening

A group of pro-Cuba engagement House Republicans have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for Cuba to remain open as a “matter of USA national security” and adding they are “deeply concerned” by reports the administration is leaning toward reversing the Cuba policy.

Among the options under consideration are banning USA companies from doing business with Cuban enterprises tied to the military – which controls a large part of the communist-ruled island’s economy – and tightening rules on Americans traveling there, according to people familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, the commander in chief is expected to be in South Florida on Friday to announce he will tighten some restrictions on travel and business with the island nation. Cuba Trade and Economic Council told TheDC that Trump will likely reinstate travel restrictions and not allow businesses to deal with institutions controlled by or affiliated with the Cuban military.

Cuban officials have not yet commented on news of Trump’s speech or potential policy changes.

The representatives also argue that reversing the re-normalization of US relations with Cuba would “threaten” the efforts to combat human trafficking, illicit drug trade, cybercrime and fraud identification.

Miami has always been an enclave for anti-Castro Cuban exiles.

But Trump has come under heavy pressure from Cuban-American lawmakers, including Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, to roll back Obama’s rapprochement. “The president is committed to an agenda of ensuring human rights for all citizens throughout the world and as we review those policies in Cuba, that will be forefront in those policy discussions”, he said.

With the Cuba review approaching its final stages, both sides of the issue have recently stepped up lobbying to sway Trump’s decision. Over the following two years, the Obama administration created new openings for Americans to travel to the long-isolated island, for USA businesses to operate in the communist nation and for Cubans to visit the U.S.

Trump threatened shortly after his election in November to “terminate” Obama’s approach unless Cuba made significant concessions, something it is unlikely to do.

American officials said Trump is likely to blast Havana for human rights abuses and impose sanctions on officials suspected of carrying out repression of dissidents.

Mr Obama implemented his normalization measures through executive actions, and Mr Trump has the power to undo much of it.