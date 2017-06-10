South Africa face Pakistan

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s surprisingly satisfying bowling and fielding against South Africa in second face-off of Champions Trophy 2017 on Wednesday in Edgbaston has taken the disappointed nation by surprise. Pakistan were overwhelmed by India in all three departments of the game on Sunday in their tournament opener, and if Pakistan fail to beat South Africa, the odds to qualify for semi-finals will nearly disappear.

South African skipper AB de Villiers played down the threat of Pakistan’s spinners, with Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan backed up by Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

“My issue is fear”, said Arthur, a former coach of both his native South Africa and Australia.

Miller and Chris Morris kept the Pakistanis at bay in a stand of 47 that survived Miller being poleaxed by a yorker from Mohammad Amir and being given out leg-before for 47 – Miller referred the decision and the ball was shown to be missing leg – and Morris being cleanbowled for 22 by Junaid Khan with what was correctly called a no-ball.

Such was Pakistan’s command in the field, they inflicted the first golden duck in the 221-match one-day worldwide career of South Africa captain AB de Villiers. The cliche of Pakistan “unpredictability” may be wearing thin, at least in ODI cricket.

However, the way they collapsed to 164 all out against India meant the Proteas were still in this game.

Pakistan will be without the services of experienced fast bowler Wahab Riaz today, who suffered an ankle in the last match and has been ruled out of the tournament. Phehlukwayo, though, could come back in for Morkel for this match.

Perhaps some of South Africa’s current players should attend.

Frustrated at his inability to keep the score ticking over, De Kock (33) was eventually out lbw trying to sweep Hafeez before Imad had De Villiers caught at backward point for a golden duck in the next over.

After bowling Du Plessis, he set up JP Duminy beautifully outside off before the left-hander edged to slip and then castled Wayne Parnell with a magnificent delivery that straightened.

Miller curbed his trademark aggression impressively and grafted hard for his runs‚ facing 104 balls and hitting a solitary four and three sixes.

Though, the fans of Champions Trophy remain to be seen that if it is enough to beat the South Africa in the seventh match. “Junaid Khan is in”, confirmed Sarfraz.