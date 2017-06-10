South Africa’s ruling party backs Zuma after calls for him to quit

It was the second bid to oust him by members of the party’s top leadership since November and may not be the last before a national conference names a new leader in December, party Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe told reporters on Monday. “It will be deeper than what is in Public Protector report on state capture, so the commission will go beyond the Public Protector report”, Mantashe said.

“In the case of the opposition forces, the message is clear that the intention is to dislodge the ANC from power”.

It is the second time in six months that party rebels have mounted such a challenge and they are thought likely to try again. “Some of them are long-serving cabinet ministers, they have good pensions”, he added.

Zuma faced down calls to resign over those claims, which both he and the Guptas have denied.

It also published a graphic of supposed support and opposition to Zuma within the 107-member NEC, with 45 against and 41 in favour and the rest unknown. His term as South Africa’s head of state runs until 2019.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled by the ANC NEC as state president in 2008 after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruled he had interfered in the prosecution of Zuma on charges of corruption.

But the president retains widespread support from ANC members in some rural areas and has been able to rely on lawmakers to survive previous votes of no confidence.

Citing two unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), an English-language online news publication, News24, said that Zuma survived the heated NEC meeting that lasted late into the night.

Zuma’s supporters in the ANC dismissed all the points raised by his detractors.

Zuma is due to face another motion of no confidence in Parliament soon.

“Zuma’s current approval rating is the lowest score ever for any of the country’s democratically elected presidents”.

“I have been quiet because I don’t want to harm the ANC, so continue attacking me in the media and you will see”, Zuma is quoted as saying to the ANC NEC. He side-stepped questions on whether calls within the ANC for Zuma to go were regarded in the same light.

The poll came as mounting evidence of Zuma’s involvement in “state capture” entered the public domain‚ causing senior ANC figures to distance themselves from him.

“They concentrate more on defending the leader than the party”, he said.