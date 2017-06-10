South Korea finds apparent North Korean drone near border

The council convened after North Korea launched what were believed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles into the East Sea on the morning of June 8.

In a few short months, North Korea has demonstrated a range of capabilities that has surprised experts and military observers.

The future of the program has been uncertain since South Korea announced the suspension.

Just how much of a threat this system would pose to USA and South Korean naval forces is not clear. North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles Thur.

Diplomats at the United Nations denounced as a provocation today’s cruise missile launches by North Korea, though no immediate meeting has been planned for the Security Council.

According to Pyongyang’s propaganda arm, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the new explosive is a “cruise rocket ” capable of “striking any enemy group of battleships”.

The North’s claims can not be independently confirmed.

Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon “affirmed the strength of the U.S. -Republic of Korea alliance” and “the need to sustain close coordination in addressing the threat from North Korea”, during his meeting with South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong on June 1, a spokesperson told VOA. South Korea’s military said they were fired from the town of Wonsan and flew about 200 kilometers (125 miles) before splashing down between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson had been monitoring any possible military action from the North while showing Pyongyang the extent of the US Navy’s reach and might.

Officially, the delay is to allow for a new, comprehensive environmental impact assessment, but analysts say the move is a strategic delay by new President Moon Jae-In to dodge the tricky diplomatic situation he inherited.

The North’s missile tests present a hard challenge to Moon.North Korea, which could have a working nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile in the next several years, may also be the most urgent foreign policy concern for the Trump administration, which has been distracted by domestic political turmoil and has insisted China do more to rein in the North’s weapons activities.

“Our government, as I have already clarified multiple times, will not back off at all or compromise regarding national security and people’s safety”, Moon said.

President Moon asking senior officials to “come up with some good ideas for dismantling North Korea’s nuclear program”The only thing that North Korea has to gain from its provocations is worldwide isolation and economic hardship, and it will lose its opportunity to develop”.

The State Department said U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon would visit Seoul from Tuesday to Thursday next week after a stop in Tokyo on Monday to discuss responses to North Korea.

Citing on-site investigation into the object, the JCS said its “size and shape” are similar to a small North Korean drone that crashed into Baengnyeong Island just south of the western sea border in March 2014.

In what will likely become another source of animosities, Moon’s government said Thursday that it will let two of the four North Korean fishermen recently rescued at sea resettle in the South in accordance with their wishes. The two other fishermen who want to return home were repatriated on Friday.