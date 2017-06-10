Spicer won’t say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions

Sessions, a former senator, offered to resign because of tensions with Trump over his decision to recuse himself from a federal investigation into ties between Trump’s associates and Russian officials when Russia was allegedly meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, according to media reports.

In addition to Spicer’s remarks on Monday, President Trump also declined to express confidence in Sessions on Tuesday.

Frustration that “runs both ways” may have prompted the suggestion from Sessions, unnamed sources told ABC.

An administration official told CNN that Trump’s frustration with Sessions dates back to March 2, when Sessions suddenly recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation amid pressure from Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Jeff Sessions of SC was an early, ardent supporter.

Trump told people at the time that he anxious the decision would be seen as an admission of defeat – and has continued to express frustrations with the Justice Department’s actions.

Dan Coats, the director of National Intelligence, reportedly told associates that President Trump asked him in March to intervene in the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s ties to Russian Federation.

The person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the request was made because of concerns Comey had about Trump. Trump did not take him up on the offer. At some point, according to a report in the Washington Post, the tension was so bad that Sessions offered to resign; Trump didn’t accept.

“Appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel was a profound and historic move that will ensure the facts come out”.

Trump declines to respond when reporters ask if he still has confidence in Sessions.

Trump’s White House and its allies are crafting a strategy aimed at undermining Comey’s credibility.

Spicer previously refused to say whether the President had confidence in then-FBI Director James Comey hours before Trump suddenly fired him.

On Monday morning, Trump took aim at the Justice Department on Twitter for its defense of his controversial travel ban on six Muslim countries, which is now blocked by the courts.

Despite multiple reports claiming that Sessions had floated the idea of quitting, he will not be stepping down from his post, CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta recently tweeted.