Sri Lanka stuns India by 7 wickets

“Kusal met Sanga to get some batting tips because he is the king”, Mathews said.

Mathews said a meeting with Sangakkara this week helped to turn the tide. But Sharma and Dhawan absorbed everything Sri Lanka threw at them, and stuck to the team formula: A cautious first 10 overs, and surge through the middle overs, to set up a big finale.

“The guys met him, took a lot of advice and went out there and did it today”.

Sri Lanka were thrashed by South Africa in their opening match last week but bounced back in style to chase down India’s imposing 321-run total at The Oval with seven wickets in hand.

India, who had beaten Sri Lanka in 14 of their last 17 one-day internationals, were given the ideal start by Dhawan and Rohit Sharma who shared a composed opening stand of 138 under slate grey skies.

All the Indian bowlers’ efforts did not reward with any wicket except that of Sri Lanka’s opener Dickwella. “Weve done well over the last two-and-a-half years and all the batters that we have can do the job”.

India’s failure to secure a second consecutive win after thumping arch rivals Pakistan was a major surprise and they must beat South Africa at The Oval on Sunday to avoid a humiliating exit.

“Sri Lanka played well”.

“Yeah, it was a very important game for us”.

To win or lose is a part of any game, what matters is the performance.

For Sri Lanka, their pacers suffered under the onslaught and have left the batsmen with a steep target to chase – if they are to remain in contention for a place in the semi-final. “I thought we paced it well. No one has ever had any doubts over the ability that he possesses to win games for the country, and he’s done it in big tournaments”, Kholi said.

Indian ODI skipper Virat Kohli has indicated that the Indian team were beatable after being stunned by the young and spirited Lankan side in their group game of the Champions Trophy on Thursday. “It will be the same plan – go out there with no expectations”, Mathews said. “Both sides realise that they didn’t take advantage of the situation they were in and would like to capitalise on chances having played a lot with and against each other”.

But if India hoped that would spark a change in momentum, they would soon be disappointed as Mathews, returning from a calf injury, and Kusal Perera continued to crank up the pressure.

He was seen clutching his hamstring while fielding in the second innings of the match and was subsequently forced to leave the field briefly before making a return shortly.