Stan Wawrinka exacts revenge on Andy Murray to reach French Open final

Murray is still not quite at the same level as he was past year, when he played probably his best clay-court match to defeat Wawrinka and then went on to dominate the second half of the season.

The pair squared off at last year’s year-end event and Murray prevailed in convincing fashion.

When he faces nine-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain or No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria on Sunday, Wawrinka will be the oldest man in a French Open title match since Niki Pilic was 33 when he was the runner-up to Ilie Nastase in 1973.

– It was the first time Wawrinka lost a set at Roland Garros this year.

None of the four men in the final has ever won a Grand Slam doubles title.

Murray, now the world number one after dislodging Novak Djokovic at the World Tour Finals last November, sealed his passage to the last four for a second consecutive year with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1 victory over Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

He said: “I don’t think he’s low physically”.

Should Murray win it all in Paris this week, he would be just a step away from completing a career Grand Slam.

Murray seemed to struggle with fatigue to start the final set, as Wawrinka broke in the first game before a dominant hold. The Scot perhaps should have grabbed the break in the following game, letting his opponent off the hook, but he turned in a phenomenal 11th game and served for the advantage in the 12th.

And Murray capped his three-point run to claim the tiebreaker when Wawrinka put a forehand return into the net on a second serve at a mere 84 miles per hour (136 kph).

Nadal has dropped just 22 games so far, a figure aided by compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta retiring through injury in the second set of their quarter-final.

Dominic Thiem then got the better of the Brit in Barcelona in the semifinal before Borna Coric added to his misery with a routine win at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Murray lost the opening set in each of his two opening rounds before recovering and said after his win over del Potro in the third round that he was beginning to finally find his feet on the clay.

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain is facing third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Thiem, an Austrian seeded sixth at Roland Garros, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

Murray succeeded a year ago by surprising Wawrinka with his aggression and rushing the Swiss, but he was playing this match from several metres behind the baseline.

Having won Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open in the past three years, the world number three will be looking to pose more than just a few problems to his rival.