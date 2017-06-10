Stanley Cup Final tightens up

Charles Barkley and hockey fans across the country have tuned in to watch the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators, no matter the score – and the score hasn’t always been close. Crosby also set up Justin Schultz and the previously invisible Conor Sheary for goals. The Penguins goalie, who had allowed nine goals combined in the last two games, rebounded by stoppihng all 24 shots for his second shutout of the playoffs.

Rinne was lifted after allowing three goals on nine shots, while his replacement Juuse Saros surrendered three on 15 shots. It’s its own slice of the pie, and you’ve got to go out and fight for that slice every day and be ready to write that chapter.

They have played extremely well at home in the playoffs, but the defending champion Penguins have a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup again, and they are going to be focused regardless of the fact the Preds will get overwhelming support from their fans. “We know we’ve got to win one road game and then a home game to boot”.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. I think we’ve got to play determined. Our guys have a tremendous amount of confidence him.

“If anything we just need to press a little more”, Cullen said.

Six different Penguins found the net as the home team seized a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series, which shifts back to Nashville on Sunday. He made The Trade to win now and his squad won but two measly games in these playoffs and P.K. and the Predators have gone to the final, something Montreal hasn’t done since 1993.

“If you’ve got a team that has momentum and a team that’s got desperation, for me anyway, the scarier team is the one that’s got desperation”, Laviolette said.

Barkley said the National Hockey League playoffs were more entertaining than the NBA’s, and ratings are up considerably from a year ago when the Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks in six games.

There is one statistic that made a difference in Game 5 and will make a difference in Game 6 – the Penguins have 20 players who have hoisted the cup, and several have done it a few times. Winger Jake Guentzel’s second-period assist gave him 21 playoff points and tied the record for a rookie in one playoff year, set by Minnesota’s Dino Ciccarelli in 1981 and matched in 2010 by Philadelphia’s Ville Leino.

Saros relieved Rinne to start the second, but Pittsburgh upped its lead to 4-0 just 1:19 into the period on Sheary’s goal from Crosby.

The raucous atmosphere in Bridgestone Arena has contributed to the Predators’ success there, and the Penguins contend that, while the decibel level at PPG Paints Arena might not match Nashville’s, the support they receive at home has a tangible effect. “He’s just trying to hold me down”, Crosby said of the altercation. “We’re going home and we’re going to be re-energized”. They have asserted themselves in Nashville, and they are nearly certain to have the raucous backing of their Stanley Cup-hungry fans Sunday. Crosby and Subban became tangled up behind the Nashville net late in the first period, with Crosby ended up on top of Subban.

Finally, the game was won by the Penguins due to Evgeni Malkin’s goal.

On the game’s first shift, Crosby wove down the slot, putting a shot off the left post and drawing a holding penalty on Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis. Crosby added his third helper on Phil Kessel’s first goal of the final. Pittsburgh then scored on the ensuing power play, with Schultz one-timing a pass from Crosby that seemed to redirect off a Nashville player’s stick on its way in.

For those seeking omens, there’s this: the Penguins clinched each of their previous Cup titles on the road, winning at Minnesota in 1991, at Chicago in 1992, at Detroit in 2009 and at San Jose past year. Penguins F Nick Bonino missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.