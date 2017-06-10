Stanley Cup: Pittsburgh Penguins take 3-2 lead over Nashville Predators

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The night started with a catfish throw. Ellis was penalized, and Crosby’s effort didn’t go to waste, as Justin Schultz fired in a goal from the point, assisted by Crosby.

Subban said his Predators have no choice but to improve following Thursday’s 6-0 loss to the Penguins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Predators have won both home games so far but dropped all three on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home ice.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby carved through the Predators’ defense with an ease that should be unfair, assisting on half of his team’s goals.

So do the Predators, who can’t get back to Smashville fast enough.

“We had a great start”, said Crosby.

We want best on best – and we want to carry something around afterwards, the way we did when the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 or when the New York Rangers beat a different Canucks team in 1994. Fans hope their energy can help the Predators tie up the series and set up a decisive Game 7. He’s stopped just 34 of 45 in Pittsburgh during the series. Desperation should probably still fall on our side here where we know we’ve got to win a game in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins would clearly have the advantage being they are previous Stanley Cup winners, but that doesn’t explain their inability to score on away ice. It was Crosby who sent the message – with his vision, his creativity and, oddly, his fists.

During play it certainly looked like someone threw the water bottle onto the ice, and still does to me, but Crosby is adamant that it slipped.

“There was a lot to like about that game”, said head coach Mike Sullivan.

And apparently not taking any more stuff from Subban either. Crosby and Subban became tangled up behind the Nashville net late in the first period, with Crosby ended up on top of Subban. He attempted to extract himself but couldn’t, then unleashed a torrent of punches at Subban’s head. I don’t know what he was doing … he was doing some kind of UFC move on my foot. I was trying to get out of there. I don’t know what he was trying to do to my ankle. I was in some kind of lock there.

In fact, the Predators were pleased overall with their play at PPG Paints Arena despite surrendering nine total goals in Games 1 and 2. Evgeni Malkin put the Penguins up 3-0 with 10.2 seconds to go in the first. We’ve got a lot of confidence in the way we played this year.

Saros hardly fared any better. This Nashville Predators’ team is something Pittsburgh hasn’t faced before, and with this win it takes the pressure off. Kessel scored his first in six games, making it 5-0 later in the period, while Hainsey capped Pittsburgh’s second three-goal period of the game. The Penguins final score of the night came from Hainsey at the 16:40 point of the second stanza. The three-time Vezina Trophy finalist allowed eight goals on just 36 shots during the first two games in Pittsburgh. He went 15-6 with a.923 save percentage to win the Cup at the age of 22. A shot at a fifth awaits Sunday, though it’ll hardly be easy. Pulling Pekka Rinne early allows him to rest for the next game.

The Stanley Cup final has been a roller-coaster ride that way for the series’ two starting goaltenders. “Right now, our mission is to win Game 6 and then come back and play the best game of the series“.

Colin Wilson returned to the Nashville lineup on Thursday after missing the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final due to injury.

It’s safe to say Sidney Crosby and PK Subban won’t be on each other’s Christmas lists any time soon judging by the brawl between the two during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. The teams combined for 100 penalty minutes (58 for Nashville, 42 for Pittsburgh). Pittsburgh LW Jake Guentzel’s second-period assist gave him 21 points, setting an National Hockey League record for rookies.

The 23-year-old had been sharp in stopping 37-of-38 shots in a Game 2 victory at home and relatively sturdy since he took over for Marc-Andre Fleury midway through the Eastern Conference final.