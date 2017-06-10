Steve Kerr believes Cavaliers fatigue helped the Warriors win

But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history.

James said after the game that the Cavs have championship DNA as well, and that they showed it Friday night. But in the short time James rested, Golden State outscored Cleveland by 12 points.

Though he still deals with intense head and neck pain, the Warriors’ head coach was well enough to return to the sideline before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers know something about historic comebacks.

The nearest an National Basketball Association champion has come to playoff perfection was the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 15-1. Who are we to argue with tradition?

“That’s part of who we are”, James said. “It’s one game. It’ll be even tougher in Game 5, but we look forward to the challenge”. Cleveland scored 49 in the first quarter and 86 during a dizzying opening 24 minutes that left players and fans gasping for air.

No team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit, and it doesn’t appear any team is equipped to hang with these Warriors, who may go down as one of the best ever.

“They’re definitely a different team than they were previous year that’s definitely in full effect that we’re all fully aware of”, the Cavs’ Kyrie Irving said.

It would have been understandable if James had been dour given that his hopes to win a fourth title and second straight with Cleveland evaporated in the closing minutes of Game 3.

“Believeland is not going to give up and we’re going to keep fighting”, Lue said. Golden State will be at full strength this time, and while the Warriors have finally lost a game, they haven’t lost any confidence. Now, Golden State fans are holding their breath.

“Close out games are always the hardest, but 16-0 would be a great feat”, Warriors guard Klay Thompson said.

Collusion aside, I strongly believe that this year the Warriors will win the championship. The Warriors had a great game from Kevin Durant (35 points), again, but the Splash Brothers were off. Stephen Curry was a non-factor for much of the game, finishing with 14 points, although he did have 10 assists.

“It’s just fun”, Kerr said of why he returned to the bench. “Not going to overreact to one. I want to see how it feels to win at home”, he said.

James logged a triple-double – 31 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists – to overtake Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in Finals history, with nine.

When Cleveland’s locker room opened after the game, trainer Mike Mancias was stretching James over a medicine ball.

James was knocked flat in the first quarter, when he accidentally got blasted in the chin by teammate Tristan Thompson’s shoulder.

“I said it after we won the Eastern Conference finals that we’re getting ready for a juggernaut”. Kevin Love added 23 points and J.R. Smith 15. On ABC, Game 3 delivered 20,048,000 average viewers (P2+) with an additional average minute streaming audience of 440,700 viewers.

They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

The third quarter featured a confusing sequence and a scramble on the floor that resulted in two technical, a friend of James being escorted from the arena and back and forth flurries worthy of a heavyweight boxing match. This technical however was given to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and Green remained in the game. Also interesting, will Jefferson come back for one more season? Zaza Pachulia struck Iman Shumpert in the groin.

Cleveland is in an 0-3 hole, and they haven’t been able to keep the Warriors from scoring like insane once in this series.