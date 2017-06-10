Steve Kerr not healthy enough to coach Golden State Warriors on Thursday

Brown, who once coached James with the Cavaliers, has emphasised perseverance when dealing with James, especially since Kevin Durant will be dealing with him much of the time. “We’re trying to repeat, which is so hard to do”.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year is still not feeling well after a May 5 procedure at Duke University to fix a spinal fluid leak stemming from back surgery complications almost two years ago. “We match up well with them, and I think they’d say the same about us”.

The Cavaliers, powered by the game’s best player in LeBron James, are 12-1, with their only playoff hiccup coming in a Game Three loss of the Eastern Conference final. “Still waiting for ‘Ahhhhhh!'” Kerr said, reaching his hands to the sky as if to receive some miracle healing.

The Warriors have emerged as heavy -240 chalk on the NBA series prices in their third straight NBA Finals clash with Cleveland, and will be hungry for revenge after blowing a 3-1 series lead in last year’s finals and eventually falling to the Cavaliers in seven games.

“As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night, It’s still up in the air“, Kerr said on Monday as he sats uncomfortably and spoke to reporters before his team take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in two years in the NBA Finals. That’s what happened in each of the last two years.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland.

“They are a strong team and they are playing well”.

One of the few things that hasn’t gone right for Golden State this postseason has been Klay Thompson’s shooting.

This season, at age 32, James averaged 26.4 points plus career highs of 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists as well as a league-high 37.8 minutes on the court a game. Just a year ago (with apologies to LeBron’s block), the two biggest plays of the Finals were Kyrie’s shot and Love’s stop.

“I only play blackjack in Vegas anyway, so it doesn’t matter”, James told reporters, regarding Cleveland’s role as an underdog.

But the Warriors are 90-10 SU over their past 100 dates on home hardwood at Oracle Arena, which is listed as a -170 wager to be the site of the deciding game of the series on the NBA Finals props. That’s enough motivation alone. We’re not using that as an excuse. “We’ve got to work hard at practice and when the game comes on, get out there and go play”.

With three-times National Basketball Association champion James in the best playoff form of his career and the Warriors on a revenge path, even the most casual fans may find it hard to turn away when the series begins on Thursday in Oakland.