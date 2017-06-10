Steven Avery’s attorney alleges Halbach’s ex-boyfriend did it

Avery’s attorney claims the man dumped Halbach’s vehicle on Avery’s property, making him the prime suspect, and that, “He had no alibi for October 31, 2005, the date Ms. Halbach was murdered, or subsequent days when her body was burned and bones planted”.

The attorney for Steven Avery filed a motion for a new trial on Wednesday, claiming that his conviction in the 2005 Teresa Halbach murder was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

The motion for a new trial comes after Zellner had key evidence in the case re-tested.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the murder of Theresa Halbach in 2005. The case became an global sensation after the Netflix docu-series “Making A Murderer” premiered.

The first 220 pages of the exhaustive filing have been uploaded to Zellner’s site.

Zellner, who was hired as Avery’s attorney in January 2016, has long asserted that Avery was wrongfully accused of Halbach’s murder, a result of vindictive law enforcement officers looking for a reason to lock him up.

She presented her theory in the motion.

“[They] were ineffective in failing to hire the experts needed to establish that all of the evidence used by the state to convict Mr. Avery was planted or fabricated”, the document reads.

“As of the filing of this petition, Mr. Avery has been locked up for 10,909 days for crimes he did not commit”.

She contends Avery deserves a new trial “in the interests of justice” and because “the real controversy was never tried”, USA Today Network-Wisconsin reported.

Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery’s attorney, filed the paperwork Wednesday afternoon.

As clarified in her motion, Zellner believes that Halbach’s ex, Ryan Hillegas, is the true murderer.

Also, Zellner said that Hillegas deliberately misled investigators by claiming that the driver’s side bumper and parking light of Halbach’s vehicle were damaged prior to her disappearance.

Dassey’s conviction was overturned by a judge last August, but prosecutors have since appealed that ruling. Wisconsin prosecutors filed an appeal on this decision in November, which is why Dassey has not been released.

The evidence that Zellner detailed regarding the ex-boyfriend is that he was physically abusive to her and lied to the police when they interviewed him. Avery previously served 18 years in prison for the wrongful conviction of sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen, before being fully exonerated in 2003 through DNA evidence.