Steven Matz: Steven Matz (elbow) to return next weekend

After months of dealing with issues in the rotation-and trickle-down effect on the bullpen-the Mets could eventually have enough starting pitching to go with a six-man rotation and get more length out of starters. Left-hander Steven Matz and right-hander Seth Lugo are expected to return from the disabled list before the end of the week. They are slated to join Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler in the rotation.

The Mets had previously said Robert Gsellman would move from the rotation to the bullpen after Lugo and Matz return, but according to Morosi, Gsellman and rookie Tyler Pill are candidates for a sixth spot in the rotation.

Because the Mets have surprisingly struggled from atop the mound this season, the ailing club appears reluctant to commit to any concrete lineup of starting pitchers at this time. In his first seven starts, he was 2-3 with a 7.27 ERA.

Matz, 26, pitched his last minor league rehab start on Saturday, going 4 1/3 innings with five runs, eight hits and five strikeouts in Triple-A Las Vegas.

Prior to Sunday’s sloppy 11-1 loss to the Pirates, general manager Sandy Alderson acknowledged that a six-man rotation could make some sense for his team during a Q&A with fans at Citi Field. With both Matz and Lugo slated to return by the end of the week, if all goes according to plan, NY will nearly certainly include such a tandem in their six-man starting rotation while another right-hander in Tyler Pill will remain in consideration as well.