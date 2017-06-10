Supermarket employee kills 3 co-workers, self in store spree

Noted a report via WILK newsradio: ‘A source tells WILK that Randy Robert Stair, 24, of Dallas, the shooter identified by Pennsylvania State Police at Tunkhannock, was participating in multi-player online gaming yesterday with an out of state man. Stair indicated he was upset that he had been moved to the night shift at his place of employment and to watch a local television news channel the next day.

Troopers found the bodies of three males and two females inside, along with one witness.

Three victims and Stair are dead in what state police are calling a “pre-planned” murder-suicide that happened inside the grocery store in Wyoming County. He declined to say how long Stair worked at the store. All four were working at the store after hours, according to authorities.

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Terry Lee Sterling, 26-year-old Victoria Todd Brong and 47-year-old Brian Hayes, police said.

The bio on a Twitter account the prosecutor said is believed to be Stair’s says he “had to die in order to truly live” and that he was “speaking from before and beyond the grave”.

The suspect, a male, shot the three people and then turned the gun on himself inside the store, according to WGAL-TV.

Stair’s shift started when the store closed at 11 p.m. Police said he later took a duffel bag from his auto containing two pistol-grip shotguns, brought them into the store and started firing.

Police said Stair was inside the supermarket on 600 Hunter Highway in Eaton Twp., working since 11 p.m. A witness was unharmed, troopers said.

The police said they “believe this is a contained incident”, adding that “the public is not in any danger”. Their names were not immediately released and police didn’t say whether the gunman was an employee or how he otherwise knew the victims.