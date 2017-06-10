‘Surprise’ UK vote does not call Brexit into question, French PM says

European leaders took little time to digest Britain’s complex general election result before insisting that Brexit negotiations must go on, regardless of the hung parliament which threatens to sink talks before they’ve even begun.

May has also said she is prepared to walk away from the talks if the European Union pushes on key points including an exit bill of 100 billion euros. “We know when they must end”.

As it became clear that May would fall short of a majority, Conservative activists said the prime minister’s Brexit proposals – including leaving the single market – would be back on the table.

‘Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as a result of “no negotiations”‘.

Elsewhere in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron wants things to move along, while German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel hopes a United Kingdom government “is formed quickly”. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”, the Frenchman said on Twitter.

“Two strong partners are confident, and will come faster and better to a conclusion that both sides can accept”, Günther Oettinger, a German EU Commissioner, told Deutschlandfunk radio station. If she clings on then she will make for a weakened negotiator given that she declared that “every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger” in Brussels. She instead not only failed to build up her position but lost the majority altogether.

Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgian Prime Minister and now the leader of the European Parliamentary group of liberals and democrats, described the general election result as “yet another own goal” for the UK.

S&P Global and Fitch downgraded the sovereign to AA immediately after a vote last June by the country to leave the European Union.

On behalf of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker restated the EU’s determination that the talks must settle the so-called “divorce” bill, before future trade could be discussed.

But he added: “I don’t think we should read these results as calling into question the stance on Brexit which was clearly expressed by the British people”.

Mr Oettinger said that he did not believe that voters made their decision on the basis of Brexit, as Mrs May hoped.

Pioneer Investments’ head of global asset allocation research Monica Defend says the outcome now is likely no deal or the acceptance of an EU-driven agreement, with the third option of hard Brexit looking increasingly unlikely.

Europe’s governments will now be concerned about prolonged uncertainty on their economies, businesses and citizens as well as the risk of there not being an exit deal at all.

Talk in Britain that a different ruling coalition could seek a “softer” Brexit than May has proposed, possibly seeking to remain in the single market, is also problematic for the EU.