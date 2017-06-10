SW monsoon enters in some parts of Konkan, coastal K’taka, Goa

AIRR correspondent reports that the intermittent showers that hit Mumbai and rest of state caught people unaware in several districts of Marathwada and western Maharashtra, slightly affecting the normal life but mostly bringing relief after a sweltering summer this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the onset of monsoon after assessing rainfall for the last two days. The state had witnessed pre-monsoon showers earlier this week. Pernem recorded 116.4mm and Panaji 89.1mm.

However, the IMD is yet to issue the first advisory to farmers ahead of the sowing season. Winds will be southwesterly at a speed of 45 to 50km per hour and are likely reach 60km per hour in a gust or squall, said the met department. A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast Arabian Sea near Mumbai. It has, however, issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.

IMD director Sundar Mahadev Metri said, “Monsoon struck south interior Karnataka and the coast on Wednesday itself”.

However, conditions do look favourable for the further advancement of Southwest Monsoon over Mumbai and adjoining areas of Maharashtra.

P.C.S Rao, a scientist at IMD, Pune said, “Southeast monsoon has reached Vengurla on the Goa border”.