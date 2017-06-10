Co. were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) closed business day at $35.89 with 1.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd”. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,811,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,005,000 after buying an additional 771,485 shares in the last quarter. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the third quarter worth $2,141,000. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (TSM) CEO Mark Liu on Q2 2016 Results …” on July 14, 2016. Co.by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 14,421,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,614,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Looking forward, the company is expected to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

To view the price target ranked by analysts, MXIM attains high-level price target of 54 while lower level target was 37, it can be use an indication to know how much worth stock has stored in it. (NYSE:TSM) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The short ratio in the company’s stock is documented at 3.72 and the short float is around of 0.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The firm had revenue of $233.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.12 billion.

07/13/2016 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. was downgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Nomura.

10/14/2016 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. was upgraded to “sector weight” by analysts at Pacific Crest. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and global copyright & trademark law.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) performance during the last one year Improved 43.69 percent, while its year to date (YTD) performance showed a Positive trend of 25.84 percent.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC Holdings plc raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

According to the latest research reports released, 1 analyst has issued a rating of “buy”, 2 analysts “outperform”, 4 analysts “hold”, 0 analysts “underperform” and 0 analysts “sell”.