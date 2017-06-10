Take a Vacation? Not Me, Says Action Star Tom Cruise

After taking a mulligan on Dracula Untold, a middling attempt to do gothic on a budget, the studio has now officially launching its “Dark Universe” cycle with The Mummy, sparing no expense in casting Tom Cruise, the world’s most bankable action star, in the lead role. It turns out that the tomb is not a tomb after all but the prison of an ancient Egyptian Princess named Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella), who was mummified alive for killing her father and infant brother, and for trying to bring the evil God of Death, Set, into the world of the living.

“It was fun”, the 35-year-old actress told us.

The Alex Kurtzman-directed Mummy now has a 23% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty putrid.

Cruise plays Nick Morton, a rogue-ish army sergeant who liberates ancient artifacts from war zones and sells them on the black market.

But things go horribly wrong during the military flight to take the sarcophagus to London for further study.

“When she was going to stab her man and take him into eternity, we were like, ‘Yes!’ And then, when she started to go after Tom, we were like, ‘Yes!'” She beckons Nick to her via freaky out-of-body experiences/dreams.

“What a weird thing – beat him up, lick him!” she laughs.

VANCE: All I needed to hear was that it was Tom. The mummy and Nick must be killed.

Similarly, Jake Johnson is poorly served as Nick’s shouty sidekick Vail.

Despite all these connections, no one seemed to realize they were writing a script that, aside from a plane-crash sequence filmed in zero gravity, plays to exactly none of Cruise’s strengths.

Crowe nails the serious-but-not-too-serious tone of this movie and I have to admit I would be all in on a Russell Crowe “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” movie, as few actors have made careers out of moving back and forth between being prim and posh and monstrously fearsome.

He and Wallis do have decent chemistry together, enough that their verbal daggers have some sting.

The conceit introduced here of Crowe’s Dr. Jekyll running a paramilitary research institute devoted to rooting out and destroying evil is so fundamentally obvious given the character’s dual identity, you wonder why no one had thought of scripting it before. But much of the film endeavors to set up the characters – maybe even famous phantoms – to come.

Despite the best efforts of director Alex Kurtzman (People Like Us) to bind the disparate elements – horror, humour, romance – into an engrossing adventure, the outcome doesn’t even make it to goodish grade.

What follows are some complicated ideas that never get fully fleshed out or explained because this film seems to be a vehicle for a bunch of green-lit sequels for Universal’s classic monsters. Universal’s Dark Universe could have used a stronger start out of the gate but the good news for this franchise is there’s plenty of room for improvement, especially with the beloved monsters the studio has in its arsenal. Comparatively speaking, Stephen Sommers’ 1999 update is riskier and, frankly, more action-packed and fun, with Fraser doing a decent Indiana Jones impersonation. Boutella plays Ahmanet as a woman who knowingly damned herself for a seat at the table.

In addition, the company is also launching The Mummy Prodigium Strike for virtual reality, as well as a new mobile game called The Mummy: Dark Universe Stories. For his role in the disturbance, Nick is appointed the new chosen one, and Ahmanet begins luring him with telepathic visions.

Universal doesn’t want to be left out of the cinematic universe cash cow and has chose to take the same approach with all of its classic movie monsters.