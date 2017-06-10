In a series of tweets, journalist Yashar Ali claimed 6 former U.S. Attorneys believe President Donald Trump’s actions qualify as obstruction of justice following fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress on Thursday. Trump, who did not post anything about the hearing before Comey’s appearance in front of the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday said, “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey said his memos detailed his so-called “inappropriate” interactions with the President.

Trump had uncharacteristically not addressed Comey’s allegations on Thursday, but his Friday comments came ahead of a scheduled joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden.

Comey opened up his testimony by saying the suggestion from Trump that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in disarray or had in any way lost confidence in him as Federal Bureau of Investigation director were “lies, plain and simple”.

Despite Kasowitz’s assertion that “the public record reveals that the New York Times was quoting from these memos” before Trump’s tweet about tapes, NPR’s Scott Horsley reports, “In fact, Comey’s timeline appears to be correct”.

Dressed in a dark suit and giving short, deliberative answers, Comey painted a picture of an overbearing president who he did not trust and who pressured him to stop the FBI investigating Flynn.

Comey’s testimony also raised new questions about Attorney General Jeff Sessions who recused himself from ongoing Russian Federation investigations back in March. Comey, meanwhile, testified that he never once initiated a conversation with the president.

Mr Comey stated he felt an “intense discomfort” about their one-on-one converstaions hence why he immediately felt the need to document the discussions in memos.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it really important to document”. Dianne Feinstein of California asked, “Why didn’t you stop and say, ‘Mr”.

Comey also made clear that political entanglement in law enforcement has cut across party lines. “I think he asked for the dinner”, Trump said.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey. The opposite occurred, as the firing created a political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda and taken over Washington. But he has also suggested he doesn’t believe it, saying Russian Federation is a “ruse” and calling the investigation into the matter a “witch hunt”.