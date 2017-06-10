Technical Focus: What’s Happening With Shares of Acology Inc (ACOL)

Its quick ratio was 0.90 while current ratio was noted as 1.10 in the most recent quarter. Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Evercore. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.8% in the first quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) closed at $11.72 a share in the latest session and the stock value rose nearly -11.14% since the beginning of this year. Harvest Fund Management Co. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $1.74M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

The Earnings to Price yield of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) in a report published on Friday, May 5th. 246,862 shares of the stock traded hands.

Investors wait Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.55. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $1.27, up exactly $0.02 or 1.60 % from 2014's $1.25 EPS. DPS generated revenue of $1.75 Billion in the same quarter, one year ago. For the past full year, shares are 0.26%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.'s RSI is presently sitting at 45.37. Analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year. The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group's payout ratio is now 45.99%.

(NYSE:DPS) – averaging the work of different analysts – reveals a mean PT of $99.25/share.

Among 5 analysts covering Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Of the analysts surveyed by Reuters that track State Street Corporation (STT), 13 of them rate its stock a hold.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/17, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (Symbol: DPS), Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), and Omnicom Group, Inc. On Monday, January 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. Also, insider David Thomas sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,729.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $548,257.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,437 shares of company stock valued at $30,199,465 in the last quarter.