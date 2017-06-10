Teens who killed church-going mother can be named, judges rule

The pair were in a “toxic” relationship and originally came up with the plan in a McDonald’s restaurant although it started out as a “joke”. Police appeal for sightings of the pair in Spalding, or nearby villages Cowbit and Crowland, and announce five days later that they have been found safe and well.

Edwards showed no remorse in the weeks following her arrest, telling a psychiatrist she was a “bit sad” her sister was dead but was “glad” about her mother.

In the interview, Edwards said she was ‘relieved it was done’. After being asked “Where’s your lovely smile x”, Edwards replies “It disappeared x.’ Mrs Edwards then asks ‘Why Hun x” and adds ‘I think it’s under ur bed lol x’.

Peter Joyce QC told jurors: “After she had heard the gurgling, even after she had heard her mother struggling, even after she had been in there and seen her mother dying, and mistakenly touched her mother’s hand … did she really have to have Katie killed?”

Edwards then opened a bathroom window to allow Markham to climb into the house from the roof of a shed, and gave him advice on moving quietly around the property.

Thursday April 14: Edwards and Markham are reported missing to the police by their school and his aunt.

Both were stabbed in the neck by Markham with a kitchen knife. Despite the teenagers being inside 5 Dawson Avenue, knocks at the door by relatives and police go unanswered at 5.10pm, 9pm and 9.46pm.

Markham carried out the murders which had been planned by Edwards.

Wednesday April 13: At about midnight Edwards hears three knocks on the window of the bedroom she shares with Katie.

In a handwritten note prepared after she was given targeted youth support in 2012, she said: “I feel like I don’t belong to the family any more”.

She claimed to be suffering an abnormality of mental function which impaired her ability to form rational judgments, but was found guilty after a five-day trial.

Although the original plan was for the teenage boy to kill Elizabeth Edwards while Miss Edwards would stab Katie, Mr Markham offered to kill both victims after his girlfriend said she did not want to kill her sister.

Mr Joyce told the jury: “You know in fact who the driver was between these two”.

The restriction so far preventing their names being made public was overturned by Sir Brian Leveson, Mr Justice Blake and Mr Justice Lewis on Friday at the same time as they ruled that the minimum terms should be reduced to 17-and-a-half years.