Tehran attackers were Iranian IS recruits

IS claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks against Iran’s majority Shi’ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics.

That was condemned by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted: “Repugnant WH (White House) statement.as Iranians counter terror backed by USA clients”.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement vowing to avenge the attack and described as “very meaningful” that it happened just a week after President Donald Trump met with the “heads of one of the reactionary regional states that has constantly been supporting Takfiri terrorists”.

Four unknown male assailants fired several rounds at the guards protecting the parliament building in Tehran, killing 17 and wounding 52 others in the hallway on Wednesday morning. “They have been angry about Iran’s power in the region”. Equipped with AK-47 assault rifles, handguns, grenades and suicide vests, the gunmen killed security guards and ordinary people before holding people hostage in the upper floors of the building.

“Now that they are unable to maintain the promise of territory, attacking Iran is to their advantage”, she said. NPR’s Michele Kelemen notes that the State Department condemned the attack and wrote that “the depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world“.

The attacks, which struck two of the country’s most symbolic landmarks, were carried out by five armed men, including suicide bombers who blew themselves up.

Iran initially said a dozen victims died; it’s unclear whether the toll announced Thursday includes the five attackers.

Reza Seifollahi, deputy chief of the Supreme National Security Council, told the independent newspaper Shargh that the male attackers were Iranian. A woman was also arrested.

Nelly Lahoud, an expert on extremism at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Bahrain, said IS leaders may be looking to rally supporters through the attacks in Iran as they lose ground in Syria and Iraq.

The intelligence ministry, meanwhile, said on Friday that 41 people suspected of being “agents of Daesh (IS)” had been arrested in the aftermath of Wednesday’s attacks. In attacking the building, the Islamic State has tried to send the message not only that it hates Shiites and their doctrine but it also hates the Iranian version of democracy – parliamentary or Islamic.

The Australian Embassy in Tehran was monitoring the situation and was in contact with Iranian authorities to determine whether any Australians were affected, the foreign ministry office said.

Last year, Iranian authorities said they foiled a plot by Sunni militants to bomb targets in Tehran and other cities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Iran says it is pursuing the traces of the terrorists beyond the country’s borders.

However, two senior government officials, who asked not to be named, said the attacks might prompt a blame game.