Terror attack becomes focus of British campaign

Eight people were killed and dozens were injured.

Police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.

Police early Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man in east London in connection to the attack and are searching his home.

In a statement, they said they believed one of the suspects was Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, a British citizen who was born in Pakistan and known to MI5, the agency that deals with internal security.

Michael Clarke, a United Kingdom counterterrorist expert, shared, “There are 500 ongoing active investigations the Security Services are carrying out, and that covers the three thousand people of interest plus others that they may not want to add into the list while they’re still subject to these ongoing investigations”.

Counter-terrorism chiefs and MI5 are already facing harsh criticism for their monitoring of one of Zaghba’s co-offenders, Shazad Butt, who they had been warned about twice before Saturday’s terror attack that claimed seven lives. He also worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and used a gym in east London. All three of the attackers were shot dead by police. “He was very sociable, seemed like an ordinary family man. He would always bring his kid out into the lobby”. CNN reported that Butt went by the name “Abz” or “Abu Zaitun”. O’Leary was one of 13 people arrested after Saturday’s attacks. He had also been repeatedly reported to police for violent behaviour and trying to recruit young children to the Islamic State group as well as featuring in the documentary, “The Jihadis Next Door“, where he was seen next to a group of men unfurling a black-and-white flag scrawled with Arabic script and associated with the Islamic State group.

“As an individual he was a cool, calm guy”. He said: “You don’t equate the Ku Klux Klan with Christianity and you shouldn’t see these murderers as Muslims”.

Hedge was one of at least 48 people who were injured in the attack carried out by three men in the London Bridge area that also left seven people dead and anxious friends and relatives frantic to find out about others still missing.

May had called a snap general election on April 18, little more than two years into a five-year parliament, arguing that a commanding majority would give her a stronger hand in the Brexit negotiations with the European Union (EU).

She held the portfolio in charge of security for six years before replacing David Cameron as prime minister, and she oversaw a reduction in police forces, including armed officers, during that time.

It was Britain’s third terrorist attack in less than three months. Butt had previously been investigated by authorities.

“It’s just a fact that, over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds from our budgets”.

Asked whether she regretted presiding over the cuts, May did not answer the question, saying London’s Metropolitan Police was well resourced and had powerful counter-terrorism capabilities.

A new search was underway today in Ilford, just north of Barking, as authorities tried to determine whether the group had accomplices. Police later shot the three assailants dead. The IRA ran a 30-year armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

However, she received some comfort from the first major poll conducted after the attacks, which showed the Conservatives’ lead over Labour widening by 1 percentage point to 7 per cent.

The London attack follows the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan origin who killed 22 people and wounded dozens.

Thousands attended a vigil on Monday evening to honour the victims outside London’s City Hall, close to London Bridge.

“I wanted to come here to feel solidarity and to express something about togetherness”, said Georgina Hicks, a local resident.

‘To the sick and evil extremists who commit these disgusting crimes, we will defeat you.